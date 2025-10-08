13:43
Bishkek Mayor announces opening date of waste processing plant

The opening date of a waste processing plant in Bishkek has been announced on Birinchi Radio by Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev.

The plant’s opening will take place on December 28, 2025.

The project envisions processing at least 800 tons of waste per day, with the capacity to increase to 1,500 tons. It will also generate around 460 megawatts of electricity, and include the construction of new infrastructure and power transmission lines.

An administrative building has already been constructed at the site, access roads have been laid, and installation work on treatment and production facilities is underway.

The mayor emphasized that the key goal is not merely to incinerate waste, but to ensure environmentally safe emissions.

«We must not have a single gram of harmful substances at the end of the process,» he said.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev added that Bishkek currently lacks a culture of waste separation, it is important to teach residents to sort their garbage and develop environmental responsibility in the future.
