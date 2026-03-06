Heads of several districts appointed in Kyrgyzstan

Heads of several districts have been appointed in Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, Adyl Saparov has been appointed head of Alai district of Osh region.

Baratbek Sydyknazarov has been relieved of his post as head of Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. Damir Kulubaev has been appointed in his place.

Nurlan Eshmukambet uulu has been appointed head of Toguz-Toro district of Jalal-Abad region.

Zarylbek Tynybek uulu has been appointed head of Bakai-Ata district of Talas region.

The head of state signed the relevant documents.