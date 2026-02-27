15:25
Suspects in 12-million-soms fraud arrested in Bishkek

On February 20, citizen L.K., 71, filed a complaint with the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district in Bishkek. He claimed that unknown individuals, posing as employees of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, stole 12 million soms from him through fraud and abuse of trust. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

According to the press service, a criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the course of investigative and technical activities, officers from the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek identified and detained suspects T.K., 19, A.M., 20, and A.K., 23. Under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the detainees have been placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs. Necessary investigative actions are being conducted to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the possible involvement of others.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reminds: do not sell or transfer your bank cards, account details, or confirmation codes to third parties, even if they claim to be government or bank employees. Sharing cards and access codes with third parties is often used in fraudulent schemes to cash out and transfer stolen funds.

Please note that participation in such actions is punishable by criminal law under Kyrgyz Republic law.

If you are asked to hand over a card or open an account «for a fee,» immediately call 102.
