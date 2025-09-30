14:07
Temporary changes to border checkpoint operations on Kyrgyz-Chinese border

The operating hours of Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border will be temporarily changed. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At the initiative of the Chinese side, related to the celebration of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China and the Mid-Autumn Festival in China, the passage of people, vehicles, and cargo will be suspended:

  • From October 1 to October 3 inclusive.
  • On October 6.

On October 4 and 5, the checkpoints will operate in a special mode — only cargo vehicles and goods will be passed, while individuals will not be allowed to cross the border.

Normal operations at Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints will fully resume on October 7.

The Border Service urged citizens and transport companies to take this schedule into account and plan their routes across the Kyrgyz-Chinese border in advance.

