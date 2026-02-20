17:52
USD 87.45
EUR 103.20
RUB 1.14
English

NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026

The National Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation of the Kyrgyz Republic (NTRK) has officially acquired the license to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The upcoming tournament will be the largest in the competition’s history, and viewers in Kyrgyzstan will be able to watch the matches live and in high quality on NTRK channels.

The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across three host countries — the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The tournament will be historic: for the first time, 48 national teams will participate instead of the previous 32, and the total number of matches will increase to 104. Games will be held in 16 cities across North America. The opening match will be hosted at the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, while the final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.
link: https://24.kg/english/362942/
views: 44
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov approves National Football Development Program
Kyrgyzstan submits bid to host 2028 U-23 Asian Cup
New head coach of women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Kyrgyz Football Championship season to begin on March 1
Igor Kudrenko appointed head coach of Kyrgyz national U17 football team
Kyrgyz football club signs contract with one of Georgia's top players
Barcelona specialist appointed head coach of football champion of Kyrgyzstan
AFC U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national team loses and eliminated
U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan drops to last place in tournament table
Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football team: We failed to show required level
Popular
Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports
Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman
Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism
20 February, Friday
17:44
NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA Wor...
17:24
President's press secretary meets with Japanese komuz player
17:14
Bishkek's draft budget for 2026 set at 32.9 billion soms
16:34
Head of Cabinet shown solar energy projects in Issyk-Kul region
16:02
Southern part of Deng Xiaoping Avenue in Bishkek to be closed for repairs