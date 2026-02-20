NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026

The National Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation of the Kyrgyz Republic (NTRK) has officially acquired the license to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The upcoming tournament will be the largest in the competition’s history, and viewers in Kyrgyzstan will be able to watch the matches live and in high quality on NTRK channels.

The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across three host countries — the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The tournament will be historic: for the first time, 48 national teams will participate instead of the previous 32, and the total number of matches will increase to 104. Games will be held in 16 cities across North America. The opening match will be hosted at the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, while the final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.