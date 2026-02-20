11:37
Sadyr Japarov approves National Football Development Program

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree approving the National Football Development Program in Kyrgyzstan for 2026–2034.

The document provides for creating conditions for mass football participation, improving the professional development of players, and promoting a healthy lifestyle among young people.

The program approved:

  • The National Football Development Program;
  • An eight-year action plan;
  • The program budget;
  • A monitoring system and performance indicators.

The program’s implementation involves the participation of government agencies, local government bodies, and the Kyrgyz Football Association. All agencies are required to develop their own annual action plans and report twice a year on progress.

The decree will enter into force ten days after its official publication.
