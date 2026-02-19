13:45
Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov appointed SCNS Chairman by presidential decree

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic signed a decree appointing Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

The document entered into force upon signing. The new head of the security services will oversee national security, countering terrorism and extremism, combating corruption, and ensuring stability in the country.

Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov is 55 years old. He was born on September 22, 1970 in Naryn region.

He began his career in the national security agencies as an operations officer. According to veterans of the security services, he has a specialized education in intelligence. Other sources indicate that he also has a higher education in economics.

In 2005, he transferred to the State Security Service. He headed the Information and Analysis Department. The unit collected and analyzed operational information to prevent terrorist and extremist threats against senior officials and government facilities.

Since October 2020, he served as Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security. He also headed the 9th Service, a unit responsible for protecting the president, the speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, the Chairmen of the Supreme and Constitutional Courts, the Prime Minister, former presidents, and strategic government facilities.

After 2021, he accompanied the president on almost all of his foreign trips.

In 2022, he was promoted to the military rank of Major General.

On February 10, Sadyr Japarov dismissed Kamchybek Tashiev and announced reform of the State Committee for National Security.
