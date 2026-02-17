Kyrgyz officials banned from holding foreign accounts, dealing with relatives

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed the Law on Combating Corruption. The document has been officially published.

It will enter into force in 10 days.

The new law systematizes state anti-corruption policy—from prevention to combating and mitigating the consequences of corruption offenses.

The document expands the conceptual framework, introducing definitions such as «corruption-generating factor,» «corruption risk,» «anti-corruption review,» and «anti-corruption standards,» and clarifies the terms «affiliated persons,» «close relatives,» and «in-laws.»

For the first time at the legislative level, an authorized state body for corruption prevention has been formally designated. It will participate in shaping state policy, analyze corruption risks, assess the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures, and publish an annual consolidated report on the state of corruption in the country.

Financial control requirements have been strengthened.

Individuals subject to the law are required to transfer shares and equity interests into trust management and to declare their income, expenditures, and assets, including foreign bank accounts and companies. Tax authorities, with the participation of financial intelligence units, will analyze whether expenditures correspond to officially declared income. If signs of illicit enrichment are identified, materials will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office and law enforcement agencies.

The law establishes strict restrictions for state and municipal officials. They are prohibited from assisting businesses owned by relatives, engaging in transactions with affiliated companies, using official resources for personal purposes, or receiving remuneration and gifts, except for protocol souvenirs within established value limits.

A ban is introduced on opening and holding accounts in foreign banks, with limited exceptions for certain categories of officials.

State bodies are required to create secure channels for receiving reports of corruption. Protection for individuals reporting corruption offenses has been strengthened.

The law additionally mandates compulsory corruption risk assessments, anti-corruption reviews of normative legal acts, the maintenance of a unified register of corruption-related crimes, and the compilation of legal statistics in this field.

It also establishes mechanisms for international cooperation, including the recovery of assets obtained through corruption-related offenses.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to bring its regulatory acts into compliance with the new law within six months.