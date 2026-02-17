President of Kyrgyzstan signs Law on Combating Corruption

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed the Law on Combating Corruption.

The document’s purpose is to improve anti-corruption measures, eliminate existing shortcomings in assessing corruption level in state and local government bodies, fully develop digitalization processes, organize educational, informational, and preventive work aimed at developing an anti-corruption culture and creating an atmosphere of intolerance toward corruption, and implement the Presidential Decree «On the State Strategy for Combating Corruption for 2025-2030.»

The law contains provisions stipulating:

the subject of regulation, the goals and objectives of anti-corruption policy, as well as a clear conceptual framework of terms to eliminate ambiguity and minimize opportunities for abuse;

the range of entities involved in combating corruption, their tasks and functions, including those of the authorized state body responsible for corruption prevention, along with the obligations of state and local government bodies, state and municipal institutions and enterprises, and legal entities with state or municipal ownership stakes;

measures for preventing and combating corruption, ensuring accountability in accordance with established procedures, and steps to minimize and eliminate its consequences;

the assignment to the authorized anti-corruption body of maintaining a unified register of corruption-related crimes, and to the authorized state body for civil and municipal service matters — a register of offenses related to conflict of interest management.

The law will enter into force ten days after its official publication.