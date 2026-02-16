18:36
Kyrgyzstan submits bid to host 2028 U-23 Asian Cup

The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) has submitted an official bid to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to host the 2028 U-23 Asian Cup.

This is one of the continent’s key tournaments, featuring 16 of Asia’s strongest national teams. The federation estimates that hosting the competition in Kyrgyzstan will accelerate the modernization of its football infrastructure, enhance the country’s international image, and increase youth interest in football.

KFU
Photo KFU

As part of its bid, the KFU presented a comprehensive concept, including stadiums that meet international standards, training pitches, hotel infrastructure, and transport logistics. The documentation has been prepared in accordance with AFC regulations.

In addition to Kyrgyzstan, other countries vying to host the tournament include Jordan, Japan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan.

An inspection visit by AFC representatives to assess the country’s infrastructure and readiness is scheduled for March 2–6. Based on the inspection and analysis of the submitted materials, a final decision will be made on the tournament host country.

The Kyrgyz Football Union emphasizes that the potential hosting of the U-23 Asian Cup is viewed as a strategic step in the development of national football and the creation of modern conditions for the training of young players.
