1,286 social contracts signed in Kyrgyzstan to launch family projects

In 2025, 13,333 low-income families in the Kyrgyz Republic were given the opportunity to receive a social contract for 150,000 soms to help lift them out of poverty and increase their income. The Ministry of Labor’s press service reported.

The social contract program is aimed at supporting families in launching small businesses, developing household farms, and purchasing equipment and tools for employment. Under the program, participants also receive guidance and training to sustainably manage their ventures and improve their independent income.

As of July 1, a total of 1,286 social contracts have been signed across the country, and families have begun using the allocated funds to launch income-generating projects. The implementation of the social contract is part of national efforts to reduce poverty and support self-employment.

Since 2024, participants in the social support program have also been eligible for interest-free loans to develop entrepreneurial activities. As of July 1, at least 149 citizens across the country have received such loans.

Additional information is available at the regional offices of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan.