19:19
USD 87.45
EUR 103.90
RUB 1.13
English

Prime Minister of Tajikistan to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan

On Friday, February 13, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda will arrive in Kyrgyzstan on a working visit. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The visit will take place at the invitation of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The first meeting of the Kyrgyz—Tajik Intergovernmental Council will be held in Bishkek, with the signing of a number of documents expected following the talks.

The Heads of Government of the two countries also plan to visit infrastructure facilities in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/361770/
views: 167
Print
Related
Tajikistan to receive weapons from CSTO to strengthen border with Afghanistan
Tajikistan increases exports to Kyrgyzstan 19-fold
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves tourism cooperation agreement with Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperation
Earthquake in Tajikistan felt in southern Kyrgyzstan
Emomali Rahmon wishes Sadyr Japarov and Kyrgyzstanis Happy New Year
Cameras to be installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
Kyrgyzstan ready to cooperate with Tajikistan's mining and metallurgical sector
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrives in Bishkek
Popular
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
12 February, Thursday
17:48
Prime Minister of Tajikistan to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Tajikistan to pay working visit to Ky...
17:42
Japarov discusses Kambar-Ata, China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway with AIIB Head
17:12
Cache of firearms and police uniforms discovered in Karakol
17:09
Kyrgyzstan announces accelerated modernization of state universities
16:59
Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan