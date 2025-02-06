Transport Minister and Russian Ambassador discuss movement of heavy vehicles

The Minister of Transport of Kyrgyzstan Absattar Syrgabaev met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to the Kyrgyz Republic Sergei Vakunov. The press service of the ministry reported.

The main topic of discussion was strengthening cooperation in the transport sector. Absattar Syrgabaev noted the importance of ensuring unimpeded movement of freight transport registered in Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Sergei Vakunov expressed confidence that all the topical issues would be successfully realized.