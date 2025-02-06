12:30
USD 87.45
EUR 90.98
RUB 0.88
English

Transport Minister and Russian Ambassador discuss movement of heavy vehicles

The Minister of Transport of Kyrgyzstan Absattar Syrgabaev met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to the Kyrgyz Republic Sergei Vakunov. The press service of the ministry reported.

The parties discussed the issue of unimpeded movement of freight transport registered both in Kyrgyzstan and in Russia.

The main topic of discussion was strengthening cooperation in the transport sector. Absattar Syrgabaev noted the importance of ensuring unimpeded movement of freight transport registered in Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Sergei Vakunov expressed confidence that all the topical issues would be successfully realized.
link: https://24.kg/english/319102/
views: 174
Print
Related
Migrants will not have any problems, if laws are strictly observed – Ambassador
Kyrgyzstan and Russia will always be allies - Russian Ambassador to Bishkek
Jeenbek Kulubaev discusses migrant issues with Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan intends to implement three large transport projects
Bishkek City Hall approves concept for development of transport infrastructure
Taalaibek Daiyrbekov: Monorail is a utopia, metro is a new perspective
Chairman of Cabinet promises to solve transport problems in Bishkek in 2023
Kyrgyzstan intends to cooperate with Azerbaijan in transport and logistics
Bishkek City Hall plans to launch pilot project on bicycle sharing
Ministry of Health to purchase medical transport, ambulances
Popular
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA
President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan
Elon Musk announces liquidation of USAID Elon Musk announces liquidation of USAID
6 February, Thursday
11:44
Trump's peace plan for Ukraine could be revealed at Munich Security Conference Trump's peace plan for Ukraine could be revealed at Mun...
11:24
Bishkek Mayor leaves for Kazan to attend Architecture and Construction Forum
10:57
Transport Minister and Russian Ambassador discuss movement of heavy vehicles
10:45
Customs officers reveal illegal import of Apple products to Kyrgyzstan
10:29
Israel withdraws from UN Human Rights Council following USA
5 February, Wednesday
21:07
China to provide assistance in equipping Kyrgyzstan’s hospitals
20:56
President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan