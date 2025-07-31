Multimodal logistics and e-commerce hub to be launched at Manas airport

A joint project to establish a multimodal logistics and e-commerce hub at Manas International Airport is being initiated. Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

The company has signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation with Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC and the state enterprise Customs Infrastructure. The goal of the partnership is to launch the hub.

According to Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, the hub’s infrastructure will include various types of warehouses, fulfillment zones, customs terminals, logistics modules, IT infrastructure, and digital services. Designated areas for resident companies and partners are planned to be organized.

«Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC undertakes to allocate a land plot, ensure utility connections, and assist in obtaining design documentation. Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC will provide digital integrations, software solutions, access to its logistics network, and expertise in cross-border logistics and customs clearance. Customs Infrastructure enterprise will assist with financing and implementing advanced technologies to enhance the hub’s efficiency,» the company said.

A working group will be formed to develop a business plan and roadmap, and qualified personnel will be recruited for operational management. The project also envisions partnerships with international logistics, trade, and technology companies.