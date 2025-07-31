17:41
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.07
English

Multimodal logistics and e-commerce hub to be launched at Manas airport

A joint project to establish a multimodal logistics and e-commerce hub at Manas International Airport is being initiated. Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

The company has signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation with Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC and the state enterprise Customs Infrastructure. The goal of the partnership is to launch the hub.

According to Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, the hub’s infrastructure will include various types of warehouses, fulfillment zones, customs terminals, logistics modules, IT infrastructure, and digital services. Designated areas for resident companies and partners are planned to be organized.

«Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC undertakes to allocate a land plot, ensure utility connections, and assist in obtaining design documentation. Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC will provide digital integrations, software solutions, access to its logistics network, and expertise in cross-border logistics and customs clearance. Customs Infrastructure enterprise will assist with financing and implementing advanced technologies to enhance the hub’s efficiency,» the company said.

A working group will be formed to develop a business plan and roadmap, and qualified personnel will be recruited for operational management. The project also envisions partnerships with international logistics, trade, and technology companies.
link: https://24.kg/english/338132/
views: 82
Print
Related
Charter flights of cargo aircraft from China to be launched at Manas airport
Transport and logistics complex to be built on Kyrgyzstan–Kazakhstan border
Manas International Airport to change IATA code
Flight restrictions introduced at Manas International Airport
Runway and apron reconstruction to be carried out at Manas Airport
Large-scale reconstruction to begin at Manas International Airport
Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name
Kyrgyzstan takes 128th place in Logistics Performance Index
Toy grenade found at Manas airport
Manas International Airport OJSC changed its name
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Kymyz across the ocean: How two cousins produce national drink in the USA Kymyz across the ocean: How two cousins produce national drink in the USA
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
31 July, Thursday
17:38
Kyrgyzstanis get opportunity to impose self-ban on loans Kyrgyzstanis get opportunity to impose self-ban on loan...
17:20
Multimodal logistics and e-commerce hub to be launched at Manas airport
17:10
More than 150 traders from Kelechek market receive places in new complex
17:03
Young taekwondo athlete Erzhan Kemelov wins bronze in Malaysia
15:49
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan