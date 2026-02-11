Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss bilateral and regional agendas

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on February 10.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the further expansion and strengthening of Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan relations of friendship, good-neighborliness, and a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The heads of state noted with satisfaction the steady growth of trade between the two countries, as well as the progress of joint infrastructure projects. In particular, they discussed industrial cooperation, construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway, and Kambarata-1 hydroelectric power station.

Furthermore, the leaders exchanged views on pressing regional issues and reviewed the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events.