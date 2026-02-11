10:29
USD 87.45
EUR 104.14
RUB 1.13
English

Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss bilateral and regional agendas

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on February 10.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the further expansion and strengthening of Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan relations of friendship, good-neighborliness, and a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The heads of state noted with satisfaction the steady growth of trade between the two countries, as well as the progress of joint infrastructure projects. In particular, they discussed industrial cooperation, construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway, and Kambarata-1 hydroelectric power station.

Furthermore, the leaders exchanged views on pressing regional issues and reviewed the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events.
link: https://24.kg/english/361475/
views: 135
Print
Related
Transit through Uzbekistan: Kyrgyz MFA requests abolition of insurance payment
Uzbekistan to establish Coordination Center for Central Asia–China Cooperation
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to optimize border crossing capacity
Drug network with $2.3 million turnover dismantled in Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev wishes Sadyr Japarov, people of Kyrgyzstan Happy New Year
Uzbekistan prepares to send its first national astronaut into space
Uzbekistan starts supplying electricity to Tajikistan
Osh and Andijan sign roadmap for developing bilateral cooperation
Attempt to smuggle drugs from Kyrgyzstan foiled in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year
Popular
Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license
Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan
Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan
11 February, Wednesday
10:25
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region in coming hours Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region in comi...
10:16
Address on behalf of Kamchybek Tashiev published on social media
10:07
Around 700 Kyrgyz students study at Russian universities each year
10:01
Number of Russian language teachers planned to be increased in Kyrgyzstan
09:56
Winter Olympics: Kyrgyz skier Artur Saparbekov takes 94th place
10 February, Tuesday
21:23
Abdikarim Alimbaev appointed Chairman of State Border Service