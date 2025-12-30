Kyrgyzstan officially withdraws from Intergovernmental Council on Oil and Gas

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a protocol on the dissolution of the Intergovernmental Council on Oil and Gas, signed on September 28, 2012, in Yalta. The relevant resolution was adopted as part of the completion of domestic legal procedures.

The document was approved in accordance with the Law «On International Treaties» and the constitutional Law «On the Cabinet of Ministers.»

Under the resolution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the CIS Executive Committee that the Kyrgyz Republic has completed all necessary internal state procedures for the protocol to enter into force.

The Cabinet of Ministers noted that the decision is procedural in nature and aimed at bringing the country’s international legal obligations into line with current realities.

The resolution will enter into force ten days after its adoption.