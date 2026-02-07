President Sadyr Japarov meets with his first teacher

During a working visit to Issyk-Kul region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with his first teacher, Keneshkan Shamenova. The presidential press service reported.

Earlier, a video was posted on social media in which Sadyr Japarov’s primary school teacher asked him for a personal meeting.

In a warm, informal setting over a cup of tea, the president emphasized that he still remembers how Keneshkan Shamenova taught him to write the first letter «A.»

He recounted that in those days, children did not attend preschool and began school at the age of seven.

Sadyr Japarov expressed deep gratitude to his teacher for her patience and hard work during his first school years.

During the conversation, Keneshkan Shamenova said that she closely follows her student’s activities on television and sincerely rejoices at his success as head of state.

She recalled that, as a child, Sadyr Japarov wrote in his notebook «El uchun ishteim» (I will work for the good of the people).

The teacher shared her observations of changes in the country, particularly noting the launch of regional airports, the improvement of villages, and the resolution of border issues.

The President emphasized that the most important thing is stability in the country; then there will be development in all areas.

At the end of the meeting, Keneshkan Shamenova gave Sadyr Japarov her blessing (bata), wishing the Kyrgyz people unity, peace, and prosperity.