14:11
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

President Sadyr Japarov meets with his first teacher

During a working visit to Issyk-Kul region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with his first teacher, Keneshkan Shamenova. The presidential press service reported.

Earlier, a video was posted on social media in which Sadyr Japarov’s primary school teacher asked him for a personal meeting.

In a warm, informal setting over a cup of tea, the president emphasized that he still remembers how Keneshkan Shamenova taught him to write the first letter «A.»

He recounted that in those days, children did not attend preschool and began school at the age of seven.

Sadyr Japarov expressed deep gratitude to his teacher for her patience and hard work during his first school years.

During the conversation, Keneshkan Shamenova said that she closely follows her student’s activities on television and sincerely rejoices at his success as head of state.

She recalled that, as a child, Sadyr Japarov wrote in his notebook «El uchun ishteim» (I will work for the good of the people).

The teacher shared her observations of changes in the country, particularly noting the launch of regional airports, the improvement of villages, and the resolution of border issues.

The President emphasized that the most important thing is stability in the country; then there will be development in all areas.

At the end of the meeting, Keneshkan Shamenova gave Sadyr Japarov her blessing (bata), wishing the Kyrgyz people unity, peace, and prosperity.
link: https://24.kg/english/361026/
views: 107
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov speaks about human rights and freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan
Five years under President Japarov: Politicians on country's development
Documentary about Sadyr Japarov aired in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov explains why driver’s licenses need to be replaced
Teacher shortage: Bishkek schools have about 450 vacancies
Income declaration: Sadyr Japarov’s income for 2024 revealed
How Sadyr Japarov came to power: First episode of documentary project released
Documentary film “President” about Sadyr Japarov prepared for release
Sadyr Japarov to spend New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan
President: Those who steal from the state or give bribes will go to prison
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
U.S. Government develops security cooperation with Kyrgyzstan U.S. Government develops security cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
7 February, Saturday
13:49
Sadyr Japarov offers condolences to Pakistani leadership over terrorist attack Sadyr Japarov offers condolences to Pakistani leadershi...
13:37
President Sadyr Japarov meets with his first teacher
13:29
Truck congestion at border: Kazakhstan comments on situation
13:24
Promised to organize Hajj: Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek
13:19
Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan