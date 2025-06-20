Phytosanitary control resumed at Ak Zhol checkpoint

Phytosanitary control has been resumed at Ak Zhol checkpoint. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Ak Zhol phytosanitary control point has resumed operation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border on June 20. This will reduce the load on existing checkpoints, improve the quality of control and reduce the risks of introducing quarantine organisms.

The resumption of the point’s operation will also speed up cargo clearance, prevent delays and create new conditions for the entry of Kyrgyz agricultural products into foreign markets.