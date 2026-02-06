EU ready to sign new agreement on Kyrgyzstan's digitalization

The European Union plans to support new projects to modernize Kyrgyzstan. The European Commission Representative Charlotte Adrian announced at a meeting with Deputy Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nurbek Akzholov.

«We highly appreciate the reforms in the country and are ready to sign a new agreement on digitalization,» she said.

Charlotte Adrian confirmed that the EU will continue to assist the country in modernizing key public sectors.

Nurbek Akzholov thanked his European partners for their assistance in education, water management, and digitalization. He noted that the Kyrgyz side is fulfilling all obligations under joint programs on time. The partners are currently finalizing a new financial agreement on digitalization.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to expand their partnership and jointly launch effective social projects.