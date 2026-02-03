Akylbek Eshimov elected new President of Kok-Boru Federation

A regular meeting of Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek, where delegates elected its new leader. Akylbek Eshimov assumed the post of President.

Photo Internet. Akylbek Eshimov

Seventy-four delegates attended the meeting. They heard a report from the previous head of the Federation, Ramis Zhunusaliev, and unanimously accepted his resignation.

Akylbek Eshimov was previously a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh (2011-2015), then headed the National Alysh Kurosh Wrestling Federation (2015-2022). In recent years, he headed the Kara-Suu Kok-Boru Federation.

Ramis Zhunusaliev was arrested last December on suspicion of fraud. The investigation into this case is ongoing.