17:47
USD 87.45
EUR 103.64
RUB 1.14
English

Akylbek Eshimov elected new President of Kok-Boru Federation

A regular meeting of Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek, where delegates elected its new leader. Akylbek Eshimov assumed the post of President.

Internet
Photo Internet. Akylbek Eshimov

Seventy-four delegates attended the meeting. They heard a report from the previous head of the Federation, Ramis Zhunusaliev, and unanimously accepted his resignation.

Akylbek Eshimov was previously a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh (2011-2015), then headed the National Alysh Kurosh Wrestling Federation (2015-2022). In recent years, he headed the Kara-Suu Kok-Boru Federation.

Ramis Zhunusaliev was arrested last December on suspicion of fraud. The investigation into this case is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/360442/
views: 106
Print
Related
Maksat Dzhumataev appointed Deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service
New director of Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise appointed
Kyrgyzstan replaces representative in CSTO leadership
Kairat Tursunkulov appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan
Dastan Uranov appointed Deputy Director of Urban Development Department
Another Kyrgyzstan’s representative appointed to EEC management
Heads of National Cardiology Centers appointed
Aibek Artykbaev relieved of his post as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia
New head of Chui district appointed following scandal
Daniyar Bapyshov appointed Director of Urban Development Department
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
3 February, Tuesday
17:41
Kyrgyzstan’s population nears 7.4 million: New statistics released Kyrgyzstan’s population nears 7.4 million: New statisti...
17:31
Kyrgyzaltyn to leverage U.S. technologies for mineral extraction
17:18
Maksat Dzhumataev appointed Deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service
17:13
Akylbek Eshimov elected new President of Kok-Boru Federation
16:39
Speaker calls 30% quota for women in Kyrgyz Parliament progressive practice