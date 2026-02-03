11:32
Sadyr Japarov transfers vehicle inspection to Presidential Affairs Department

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed amendments to the Decree No. 388 of December 31, 2025 «On Urgent Measures to Improve the Efficiency of Vehicle Technical Inspections.» The document has been officially published.

The amendments are aimed at strengthening state control over vehicle inspections, improving road safety, and enhancing the quality of services provided.

Under the new changes:

  • Functions previously assigned to the Technical Center under the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are transferred to the State Center for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers under the Presidential Affairs Department;
  • In relevant sections of the decree, the name of the responsible body has been replaced with the new structure;
  • The center under the Presidential Affairs Department is now included in the list of the authorities involved in implementing the vehicle inspection reform.

The decree comes into force on the day of its official publication.

According to the Presidential Administration, the changes are intended to create a more transparent, modern, and efficient vehicle inspection system that eliminates corruption risks and ensures stable service fees.
