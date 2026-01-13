President introduces temporary regulation of vehicle inspections, freezes prices

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on urgent measures to improve the efficiency of vehicle technical inspections. The document aims to enhance road safety, improve service quality, and ensure price stability in the vehicle inspection sector.

According to the decree, from January 1 to December 31, 2026, temporary legal regulation will be introduced in the country, centralizing state control over technical inspections. The state enterprise Technical Center of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic has been designated as the official state operator in this area.

During this period, a procedure will be established to maintain prices and improve the quality of vehicle inspections and the issuance of vehicle safety certificates.

At the same time, previously issued accreditation certificates for conducting technical inspections and issuing corresponding certificates, issued by the Kyrgyz Accreditation Center under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, will remain valid until July 1, 2026. Renewal and issuance of new certificates for controlling bodies and laboratories are suspended for the duration of the temporary regulation.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is tasked with monitoring the trial period until July 1, 2026, and submitting proposals based on the results to the Presidential Administration by September 1. The ministry is also responsible for organizing a nationwide network of inspection points, equipping them with modern diagnostic equipment, training qualified specialists, and jointly determining funding sources with the Ministry of Finance.

In addition, the Interior Ministry, together with presidential representatives in the regions and the mayors of Bishkek and Osh, will resolve land allocation issues for the construction of vehicle inspection points.

Control over the implementation of the decree is entrusted to the Presidential Administration. The document comes into effect on the day of its official publication.