President Sadyr Japarov opposes introduction of mandatory vehicle inspection

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov spoke out against the introduction of mandatory technical inspection of vehicles. His press secretary Askat Alagozov posted on Facebook.

According to the head of state, the number of outdated cars in the country has significantly decreased to date.

«Drivers, especially those who provide taxi services, are interested in the serviceability of their vehicles, since this directly affects their income,» he noted.

In addition, Sadyr Japarov believes that the introduction of mandatory vehicle inspection may increase corruption risks in the bodies responsible for this procedure. Given these factors, he proposed to withdraw the bill on the re-introduction of mandatory technical inspection of vehicles from public discussion.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economy proposed to gradually introduce mandatory vehicle inspection for all categories of vehicles. It submitted the corresponding draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers for public discussion.