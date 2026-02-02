Ivan Yarygin Cup: Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva claims bronze without bout

Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva took third place after a repechage round at the Ivan Yarygin Cup International Wrestling Tournament in Russia.

Competing in the up to 72 kg weight category, she was defeated at the opening stage by Bolortungalag Zorigt from Mongolia.

Kazakhstani Jamila Bakbergenova took gold, while Bolortungalag Zorigt won silver. Nurzat Nurtaeva (Kyrgyzstan) and Kseniya Burakova (Dagestan) shared the bronze medal.

In the first bronze medal match, Nurtaeva was set to face Liza Dudaeva, but the Russian wrestler withdrew due to injury.