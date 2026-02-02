10:29
USD 87.45
EUR 104.39
RUB 1.16
English

Ivan Yarygin Cup: Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva claims bronze without bout

Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva took third place after a repechage round at the Ivan Yarygin Cup International Wrestling Tournament in Russia.

Competing in the up to 72 kg weight category, she was defeated at the opening stage by Bolortungalag Zorigt from Mongolia.

Kazakhstani Jamila Bakbergenova took gold, while Bolortungalag Zorigt won silver. Nurzat Nurtaeva (Kyrgyzstan) and Kseniya Burakova (Dagestan) shared the bronze medal.

In the first bronze medal match, Nurtaeva was set to face Liza Dudaeva, but the Russian wrestler withdrew due to injury.
link: https://24.kg/english/360136/
views: 90
Print
Related
UWW publishes video about Kyrgyzstani Akzhol Makhmudov
Kyrgyz women's freestyle wrestling team to participate in tournament in Russia
Zalkarbek Tabaldiev wins gold at Yasar Dogu Tournament
Bilol Sharip uulu wins gold at Yasar Dogu International Tournament
Aiperi Medet kyzy named Kyrgyzstan’s best female athlete of 2025
Two-time Russian wrestling champion Malik Shavaev to represent Kyrgyzstan
Freestyle wrestling champions of Kyrgyzstan announced
Greco-Roman wrestling champions of Kyrgyzstan announced
Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy ends 2025 at the top of UWW rankings
Bishkek to host Asian Wrestling Championships in 2026
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
2 February, Monday
10:12
Kyrgyzstan granted tariff preference for import of sugar production raw material Kyrgyzstan granted tariff preference for import of suga...
09:59
Ivan Yarygin Cup: Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva claims bronze without bout
09:50
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan to visit United Arab Emirates
09:44
Putin awards Head of Assembly of Peoples of Kyrgyzstan with Friendship Order
09:37
AFC Futsal Cup: Kyrgyzstan defeats Korea
31 January, Saturday
17:01
Kyrgyzstan, Hungary boost cooperation through student scholarship program
16:48
Prosecutor's office should become President's assistant in countering corruption
14:58
Tajikistan to receive weapons from CSTO to strengthen border with Afghanistan
13:55
Kyrgyz film "Red Heels" to be screened at film festival in Finland
13:46
Suspect in mosque thefts detained in Bishkek