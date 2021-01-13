09:50
New tender for production of excise stamps announced in Kyrgyzstan

New tender was announced in Kyrgyzstan for the purchase of services for production and delivery of excise stamps for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products. The State Tax Service reports.

The tender will be held using a one-stage two-package method of public electronic procurement. Applications for participation are accepted until 15.00 on January 29, 2021 on the official state procurement portal.

The previous tender announced in September 2020 was canceled in November to increase the requirements for security elements and properties of excise stamps.
