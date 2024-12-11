Tax Service destroys remains of excise stamps issued before 2024

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has completed the process of destroying the remains of excise stamps of the old design.
According to the press service of the department, the old-design stamps were burned in a furnace, and the process was monitored by an interdepartmental commission for the destruction of excise stamps. All remains of stamps issued before 2024 and stored in a bank were completely liquidated.
Currently, the Tax Service is actively issuing excise stamps of a new design to replace outdated ones.