Tax Service destroys remains of excise stamps issued before 2024

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has completed the process of destroying the remains of excise stamps of the old design.

According to the press service of the department, the old-design stamps were burned in a furnace, and the process was monitored by an interdepartmental commission for the destruction of excise stamps. All remains of stamps issued before 2024 and stored in a bank were completely liquidated.

According to the legislation of Kyrgyzstan, the circulation of alcoholic beverages with excise stamps of the old design is prohibited from 2024.

Currently, the Tax Service is actively issuing excise stamps of a new design to replace outdated ones.