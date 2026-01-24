13:29
Kashkulak ski resort to host alpine skiing competitions

Several major alpine skiing competitions will be held at Kashkulak ski resort on January 28-31: two stages of the Central Asian Cup, national and junior championships, and a FIS competition. The Alpine Ski Federation reported.

According to it, the competitions will be held for the seventh time and are rightfully considered one of the key sporting events of the winter season in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The top athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan will participate, competing for medals in two disciplines: giant slalom and special slalom. A high level of competition, dynamic runs, and spectacular skiing are expected. The competitions will become an important platform for improving athletic rankings, gaining international experience, and achieving qualification standards,» the statement reads.
