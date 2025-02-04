Bishkek athletes take 1st place at Winter Games in cross-country skiing

Students of the Bishkek Sports School of Tennis and Track and Field named after S. Dzhumanazarov won the cross-country skiing competition. The press service of the City Hall reported.

From January 31 to February 2, 2025, the Republican Winter Games in cross-country skiing «I am a champion» were held in Tash-Dobo village among students of children’s and youth sports schools of the country.

The goals of the event were:

Popularization of winter sports among young people;

Strengthening the sports base of the regions of Kyrgyzstan;

Preparation of the reserve of youth national teams in cross-country skiing;

Development of winter Olympic sports;

Strengthening the sports potential of Kyrgyzstan.

More than 100 young athletes from Bishkek, Chui region, Naryn, At-Bashy and Naryn districts, as well as Karakol participated in the competition. Bishkek was represented by 23 students of the biathlon department of the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve.

It is noted that the games were held at a high level and the participants demonstrated a sporting spirit and desire to win.

According to the results of the competition, the team from Bishkek took first place, the team from Chui region took the second place, and the team from Naryn district took third place.

The event was organized by the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of Chui region together with the Children’s and Youth Sports School of Team and Winter Sports.