11:59
USD 87.45
EUR 89.58
RUB 0.88
English

Bishkek athletes take 1st place at Winter Games in cross-country skiing

Students of the Bishkek Sports School of Tennis and Track and Field named after S. Dzhumanazarov won the cross-country skiing competition. The press service of the City Hall reported.

From January 31 to February 2, 2025, the Republican Winter Games in cross-country skiing «I am a champion» were held in Tash-Dobo village among students of children’s and youth sports schools of the country.

The goals of the event were:

  • Popularization of winter sports among young people;
  • Strengthening the sports base of the regions of Kyrgyzstan;
  • Preparation of the reserve of youth national teams in cross-country skiing;
  • Development of winter Olympic sports;
  • Strengthening the sports potential of Kyrgyzstan.

More than 100 young athletes from Bishkek, Chui region, Naryn, At-Bashy and Naryn districts, as well as Karakol participated in the competition. Bishkek was represented by 23 students of the biathlon department of the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve.

It is noted that the games were held at a high level and the participants demonstrated a sporting spirit and desire to win.

According to the results of the competition, the team from Bishkek took first place, the team from Chui region took the second place, and the team from Naryn district took third place.

The event was organized by the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of Chui region together with the Children’s and Youth Sports School of Team and Winter Sports.
link: https://24.kg/english/318831/
views: 149
Print
Related
Skiing in schools: Kyrgyzstan to work out winter sports development program
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Alpine Skiing Tournament near Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov sends Nurdan Oruntaev to French Courchevel
Three Peaks ski cluster to welcome its first guests at the end of 2025
Kyrgyzstan intends to attract $20 billion in ski tourism
Three Peaks: President and officials discuss ski project
Karakol residents receive 30 sets of cross-country skis for free
Switzerland provides Kyrgyzstan with more than 300 sets of skis
Ski cluster to be created in Kyrgyzstan with participation of Russian companies
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals in alpine skiing at Children of Asia Games
Popular
Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies
Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers
Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
4 February, Tuesday
11:52
Mikhail Mishustin and Adylbek Kasymaliev talk over the phone Mikhail Mishustin and Adylbek Kasymaliev talk over the...
11:47
Suspect in creation of pyramid scheme extradited to Kazakhstan
11:27
Working days no longer be moved to Saturdays in Kyrgyzstan
11:14
HPP has enough coal to provide Bishkek residents with heat — City Hall
11:02
State Construction Agency fines 3 companies in Bishkek for violations