Children's ski school opened in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

The grand opening of a children’s ski school took place in the village of Ak-Bulak, Ak-Suu district, Issyk-Kul region. It will become a new center for the development of alpine skiing and support for young athletes in the region. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov attended the opening ceremony. Addressing the event participants, he emphasized the strategic importance of creating a ski school for the systematic training of children and adolescents, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and developing human resources in winter sports.

«The new ski school will become an important platform for developing future athletes and professional instructors who will be in demand at developing ski resorts across the country. This is an investment in human capital, youth employment, and sustainable regional development,» Edil Baisalov noted.

The visit also included a meeting with representatives of youth sports schools, coaches, and relevant specialists. Its participants discussed logistical support, coach training, and increasing children and youth involvement in sports.

Following the meeting, priority areas for future work were identified, including modernizing sports infrastructure, supporting coaches, and developing a network of youth sports schools in the regions.

The children’s ski school in Ak-Bulak is intended to be an important step in establishing a sustainable athlete training system and developing winter sports in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.