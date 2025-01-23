Sadyr Japarov sends Nurdan Oruntaev to French Courchevel

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov told in an interview with Kabar news agency about his trip to the Altai resort Manzherok. He told that in December 2024 he sent the head of the State Construction Agency Nurdan Oruntaev and three of his employees to the famous ski resort Courchevel in France at the expense of his sponsorship fund.

«I told them: «Study the resort in detail, collect information and see everything with your own eyes.» When they returned home, they were full of ideas. As you know, we are on the verge of launching an ambitious major project that will become a significant stimulus for the development of winter tourism in our country. This is the construction of Three Peaks ski complex. If today the famous and sacred Issyk-Kul together with Kumtor project provide for the entire country, then this resort will become their worthy successor and the second Kumtor,» the head of state said.

Sadyr Japarov said about Manzherok resort, which he visited himself, that it is a new place for recreation. Half of the complex is already completed, and the other half is under construction. And it was important for him to personally familiarize himself with the issues of infrastructure, service, construction and placement of guest houses.

«Now I am sending the chief architect there together with the builders so that they can see everything with their own eyes. Before starting to implement our large project, we want to carefully study the world experience in order to avoid their mistakes and, on the contrary, include the advantages in our project,» the president noted.

He told about the intention to carefully study ski resorts in near and far countries. As for Three Peaks, this project, if everything goes well, will become the largest ski complex with the longest track in Central Asia, where it will be possible to hold world-class competitions.

«In 2026, we plan to put into operation the trail in Zhyrgalan area, and the trail in Ak-Bulak will be completed in 2027. By December 2028, if everything goes according to plan, the third skiing run in Boz-Uchuk will also be ready, and the Three Peaks runs will be united. Thus, we will have the largest ski resort in Central Asia,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.