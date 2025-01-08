18:01
Kyrgyzstan intends to attract $20 billion in ski tourism

Kyrgyzstan intends to attract $20 billion in investment funds in ski tourism. The Tourism Development Support Fund reported.

It is noted that Kyrgyzstan has enormous potential for the development of ski tourism, more than 90 percent of the country’s territory is covered by mountains, these are unique conditions for the creation of modern ski resorts.

Experts believe that investments in the ski industry can amount to at least $20 billion. This, in turn, will create thousands of jobs, ensure an increase in budget revenues and strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s position as a tourist center in the region.

Recall, a resolution was signed last summer on the establishment of the state enterprise Kyrgyz Courchevel under the Presidential Administration. It was adopted in order to create conditions for the implementation of infrastructure projects in the field of tourism with a cluster approach, improve the management structure and efficient use of financial resources.

The project provides for the construction of ski tracks with a total length of about 200 kilometers on mountain peaks in Jyrgalan, Ak-Bulak and Boz-Uchuk in Issyk-Kul region. The state enterprise Kyrgyz Courchevel was established under the Presidential Affairs Department for implementation of the project. At least 16,500 hectares of land has been transferred to it. It was reported that the three peaks will be connected by 20 kilometers of new roads.

Investment in the project will amount to €165 million.
