Three Peaks ski cluster to welcome its first guests at the end of 2025

The master plan for Zhyrgalan tourist town is ready. The project was developed jointly with the Department of Urban Development and Architecture of the State Construction Agency. Kyrgyz Courchevel state enterprise under the Presidential Affairs Department reported.

The project includes the construction of three-, four- and five-star hotels, apartments, administrative buildings, a health resort complex, a children’s entertainment center, shopping and entertainment centers, yurt and glamping villages, a mosque, a park and recreation areas. It is also planned to create guest parking lots. The height of the buildings and structures will not exceed six floors.

The Presidential Affairs Department will be engaged in the construction of three-star hotels, while the rest of the infrastructure will be built by attracted investors. Ski tracks and utility networks, including electricity, roads, Internet, water supply and sewerage, will be financed from the republican budget.

Particular attention is paid to environmental standards: all construction will be carried out in compliance with environmental requirements.

The Three Peaks cluster is expected to welcome its first guests at the end of 2025.