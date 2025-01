Alpine skiing competitions are taking place at Kashkulak Ski Resort, 30 kilometers from Bishkek. The website of the International Ski Federation (FIS) says.

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan Alexander Korobov (two golds, two silvers), Roman Narchuganov (two golds and a bronze), and Albina Ivanova (six bronzes) won medals in various disciplines.

Tournaments with the participation of the strongest athletes from Central Asia are being held in Kyrgyzstan from January 27 to February 1. Based on the results, the athletes will receive points that are necessary for participation in international competitions.