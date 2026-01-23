18:41
Ten new villages may appear in Kyrgyzstan

A draft law «On Classifying Certain Settlements in Batken, Osh, and Talas Regions as Aiyls (Villages)» has been submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh for consideration. The document provides for changing the administrative status of 10 settlements.

Under the draft law, the following settlements are proposed to be classified as aiyls:

  • Batken district: Bakai, Alty-Adyr, and Orto-Sai;
  • Alai district, Osh region: Alymbek Datka;
  • Aravan district: Ak-Bosogo, Birimdik, Dostuk, Zhashtyk, and Yntymak;
  • Aitmatov district, Talas region: Balykchy.

The need for the status change is confirmed by decisions of citizens’ assemblies, rural councils, district administrations, and the presidential plenipotentiary representatives in the respective regions. The issue was approved by the Interagency Commission on Administrative-Territorial Structure and Geographical Names under the Cabinet of Ministers on September 5, 2025.

A scientific opinion from the National Academy of Sciences notes that the proposed names are already used by local residents and are well established in everyday practice. An environmental review also approved the draft, stating that the change in administrative status poses no risks to the natural environment of the regions.

The settlements included in the draft have populations ranging from 200 to 3,200 people and are located from 2 to 75 kilometers from district centers.

If adopted by Parliament and signed by the President, the law will enter into force ten days after its official publication.
