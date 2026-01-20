19:05
USD 87.45
EUR 102.51
RUB 1.12
English

New Deputy Chairman of National Bank appointed in Kyrgyzstan

Bektur Aliev has been relieved of his post as Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.

Medet Tairov has been appointed in his place.

Medet Tairov holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University, which he received in 2008. He later earned a master’s degree in economics.

He has risen through the ranks from manager to director in large commercial organizations. He began his professional experience in the banking sector at Kyrgyz Investment and Credit Bank CJSC. Then, from 2016, he worked at Aiyl Bank OJSC. After that, he held the position of member of the board at Bank of Asia CJSC.

Since February 28, 2023, he had been serving as Deputy Chairman of the Board at Eldik Bank OJSC.
link: https://24.kg/english/358609/
views: 147
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2026
Talantbek Tashibekov appointed Chairman of National Agency for Religious Affairs
New First Deputy Transport Minister appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Almaz Abdekirov appointed Deputy Head of EEC Macroeconomic Policy Department
Almaz Davletov appointed Deputy Head of EEC Veterinary Measures Department
New head of Leninsky District Internal Affairs Department appointed
New Director of State Epidemiological Surveillance Department appointed
Crisis preparedness: National Bank approves new requirements for banks
Personnel changes take place at Bishkek City Hall
Union of Cinematographers of Kyrgyzstan has new Chairman
Popular
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025 Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms
Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated
Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid in Kyrgyzstan Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid in Kyrgyzstan
20 January, Tuesday
17:56
Free replacement of permanent driver’s licenses extended for indefinite period Free replacement of permanent driver’s licenses extende...
17:38
New Deputy Chairman of National Bank appointed in Kyrgyzstan
17:01
Diplomats discuss opening of Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Sochi
16:55
Licenses of 35 pawnshops suspended in Kyrgyzstan over year
16:44
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2026