New Deputy Chairman of National Bank appointed in Kyrgyzstan

Bektur Aliev has been relieved of his post as Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.

Medet Tairov has been appointed in his place.

Medet Tairov holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University, which he received in 2008. He later earned a master’s degree in economics.

He has risen through the ranks from manager to director in large commercial organizations. He began his professional experience in the banking sector at Kyrgyz Investment and Credit Bank CJSC. Then, from 2016, he worked at Aiyl Bank OJSC. After that, he held the position of member of the board at Bank of Asia CJSC.

Since February 28, 2023, he had been serving as Deputy Chairman of the Board at Eldik Bank OJSC.