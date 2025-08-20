Adylbek Kasymaliev: Kyrgyzstan leads EAEU in economic growth

The economy of Kyrgyzstan continues to demonstrate confident positive dynamics. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev posted on Facebook.

According to the results of seven months of 2025, the GDP volume reached 865.2 billion soms, an increase of 11.5 percent.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan ranks first among the EAEU countries in terms of GDP growth:

Kazakhstan — 6.3 percent (7 months);

Armenia — 6.3 percent (6 months);

Belarus — 2.1 percent (6 months);

Russia — 1.2 percent (6 months).

The growth in Kyrgyzstan was achieved due to a wide range of industries. Industrial production increased by 11.4 percent. The highest growth was recorded in the following areas:

Pharmaceuticals — 2.4 times;

Food production — by 49 percent;

Production of rubber, plastic products and building material — by 33.5 percent;

Chemical products — by 29.3 percent;

Petroleum products — by 5.8 percent;

Mining — by 14.6 percent.

The construction sector grew by 37.8 percent, the service sector — by 9.8 percent, and agriculture — by 2.3 percent.

He noted a high growth in investment in fixed assets since the beginning of the year. According to the results of seven months, their volume amounted to 141.9 billion soms, an increase of 33.4 percent. This figure exceeded previous annual levels:

In 2021 — 122.8 billion soms;

In 2022 — 139.4 billion soms.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers emphasized that, amid rising prices, the government has taken measures to stabilize the situation in the consumer market. Temporary state regulation of meat prices (beef and mutton) was introduced on August 11 for 90 days.

«I have instructed the relevant ministries to monitor compliance with regulatory measures and strengthen price monitoring for all socially significant goods,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raised the discount rate from 9 to 9.25 percent on July 29 in order to curb inflationary pressure in the medium term.