Heavy mining equipment delivered to Togolok gold deposit

Another shipment of specialized heavy mining equipment has been delivered to Togolok gold deposit, developed by Kumtor Operating Company.

According to the company, the equipment is intended for complex development work at the mine, which is considered a strategically important project for Kyrgyzstan’s mining industry.

Currently, four Shacman dump trucks, two Nefaz crew buses, two front-end loaders, two bulldozers, a motor grader, and excavators are ready for operation at the field.

It is noted that additional quarry equipment, including excavators, dump trucks, and loaders, is planned for delivery to Togolok in the near future.

The company emphasizes that the use of modern equipment will improve the efficiency of production processes and ensure compliance with industrial safety requirements during gold mining. Infrastructure construction and preparations for the start of mining operations are ongoing at the deposit.