Heavy mining equipment delivered to Togolok gold deposit

Another shipment of specialized heavy mining equipment has been delivered to Togolok gold deposit, developed by Kumtor Operating Company.
According to the company, the equipment is intended for complex development work at the mine, which is considered a strategically important project for Kyrgyzstan’s mining industry.
It is noted that additional quarry equipment, including excavators, dump trucks, and loaders, is planned for delivery to Togolok in the near future.
The company emphasizes that the use of modern equipment will improve the efficiency of production processes and ensure compliance with industrial safety requirements during gold mining. Infrastructure construction and preparations for the start of mining operations are ongoing at the deposit.
Togolok is a gold deposit in Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. It is located in a high-altitude zone at an altitude of approximately 3,600–3,900 meters above sea level. Preliminary estimates place the gold reserves at 17–20 tons. The deposit was discovered in 1978.