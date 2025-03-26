16:47
USD 86.47
EUR 93.31
RUB 1.03
English

Development of Bozuchuk site at Solton-Sary deposit to begin in 2025

Development of Bozuchuk site at Solton-Sary gold deposit in Naryn region will begin in 2025. The Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan Meder Mashiev announced at a briefing.

According to him, Chinese Zhong Ji Mining Company has completed construction of a plant at the field.

«This is a subsidiary of the Chinese state-owned company China Gold. It has committed to extract 3.4 tons of gold this year. There are also 2-3 explored deposits where production is delayed for various reasons,» Meder Mashiev said.

He told that one of these deposits, Chaarat in Chatkal district, has more than 100 tons of gold. The British company Chaarat Zaav, which received a license, promises to starts gold mining in the next 2-3 years.
link: https://24.kg/english/324001/
views: 118
Print
Related
Gold deposit returned to state in Batken region
Sadyr Japarov visits Solton-Sary gold deposit in Naryn region
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers visits gold fields in Jalal-Abad region
Construction of gold recovery plant starts at Terek-Sai deposit
Residents of Talas region protest against development of gold deposit
Investments in action. Work of Terek-Say
Talas region residents have no claims against Jerooy development
Residents of Kadamdzhay demand to close Shambesai gold deposit
Three gold deposits put up for auction
Right to explore Malatash gold deposit put up for auction
Popular
World Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan World Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan
Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek
RSF concerned about detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova RSF concerned about detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova
Gas supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek Gas supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek
26 March, Wednesday
16:05
Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with Tajikistan on access to water facilities Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with Tajikistan on access...
15:54
Procedure for organizing individual education of children at home approved
15:42
Development of Bozuchuk site at Solton-Sary deposit to begin in 2025
15:32
Kynda pass in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in April
14:51
Investment territory with special legal regime to be created in Issyk-Kul region