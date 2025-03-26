Development of Bozuchuk site at Solton-Sary deposit to begin in 2025

Development of Bozuchuk site at Solton-Sary gold deposit in Naryn region will begin in 2025. The Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan Meder Mashiev announced at a briefing.

According to him, Chinese Zhong Ji Mining Company has completed construction of a plant at the field.

«This is a subsidiary of the Chinese state-owned company China Gold. It has committed to extract 3.4 tons of gold this year. There are also 2-3 explored deposits where production is delayed for various reasons,» Meder Mashiev said.

He told that one of these deposits, Chaarat in Chatkal district, has more than 100 tons of gold. The British company Chaarat Zaav, which received a license, promises to starts gold mining in the next 2-3 years.