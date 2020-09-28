22:43
Construction of gold recovery plant starts at Terek-Sai deposit

A capsule was laid on the construction site of a gold recovery plant complex and a tailing dump at Terek-Sai deposit in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region. Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC reported.

According to the company, launch of the factory at full capacity will provide up to 1,000 people with jobs. Productivity of the plant will be 1 million tons of ore per year. The peculiarity of production is the use of modern and advanced technologies. The project will extend the life of the mine for other 15-20 years and provide local residents of Chatkal district with stable work.

The company employs 646 people as of today. When it is fully launched, the budget will receive about 1 billion soms annually.

«Modern and high-performance equipment is used in the technological production chain at Terek-Sai, which is certified and registered according to the requirements of Kyrgyzstan; the best world technologies for processing refractory mineral gold-bearing raw materials are involved,» Alp Togay, Deputy General Director of Eti Bakir Tereksay said.

Eti Bakir Tereksay LLC is a joint venture, 25 percent of which belongs to Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, and 75 percent — to Turkish company Eti Bakir.
