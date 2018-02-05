Talas region residents have no claims against Jerooy development

The residents of Talas region have no claims against development of Jerooy. The Government’s Authorized Representative in the region, Marat Murataliev, told today at a press conference.

According to him, the people agree that the field should work. «170 million soms have been transferred to the regional and district funds. A mini football field was built, agricultural machinery was purchased for farmers, street lighting was installed. Disagreements left in the past,» told Marat Murataliev.

Plenipotentiary representative offers to spend the money allocated by the investor on building a bakery, a sewing workshop, a brick plant. «Thanks to this, villages will develop. Gold production will begin in 2019. Talas region will receive two percent of the output. There will be even more money for development,» said Marat Murataliev.

Construction of a gold processing plant and a tailing dump began at Jerooy deposit.