Residents of Kadamdzhay demand to close Shambesai gold deposit

Residents of Kadamdzhay district hold a rally against the development of Shambesai gold field. Regional administration confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to its data, residents demand to close the mine, because they believe that mining of gold harms the environment. Head of Kadamdzhay district Zhanybek Isakov is present at the rally.

MP Zhanar Akayev posted a video from the rally in his Twitter microblog.

Gold reserves of Shambesai field are estimated at 8 tons. Exploration work at the deposit began in 2007, a production license was issued in 2012. Since then, license holders have changed several times.
