Zalkarbek Tabaldiev wins gold at Yasar Dogu Tournament

Another Kyrgyzstani, Zalkarbek Tabaldiev, won gold at the Yasar Dogu International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament. The competitions concluded in Antalya, Turkey.

The Kyrgyz athlete competed in the 70-kilogram weight category.

He won three consecutive victories over Turkish athletes and advanced to the final, where he faced Islam Dudaev, bronze medalist of the Paris Olympics, representing Albania.

Zalkarbek Tabaldiev won 7-4 and took the gold medal. He is the current champion of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Another representative of the Kyrgyz Republic, Rustam Kakharov, competing in the same weight category, won bronze.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstani Bilol Sharip uulu won gold at the Yasar Dogu International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament in the 65-kilogram weight category.