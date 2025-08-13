12:01
Kyrgyzstan to host International Animation Festival ToonDook

The International Animation Festival ToonDook will be held in Kyrgyzstan on September 13-14. Its organizers reported on social media. The festival will focus on the best films from around the world.

For the first time in the history of the country, a separate competition of Kyrgyz animation will be held to support local authors and show that Kyrgyzstan has strong works.

The program includes a 24-hour challenge, an Artists’ Alley with merch and live art, and master classes from international guests.

The jury consists of six members from Azerbaijan, Germany, France, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Film submissions are accepted via the FilmFreeWay platform. The deadline for entries is August 27.
