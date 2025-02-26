Historical series dedicated to 80th anniversary of Victory to be filmed in KR

A historical series dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be filmed in Kyrgyzstan. The Creative Production Association Kyrgyzserial under the Ministry of Culture has announced a tender for the production of a multi-episode feature film. The announcement is posted on the government procurement portal.

The production budget for the series is set at 40 million soms. The storyline will be based on the heroic feats of Kyrgyz women warriors who participated in the liberation struggle against fascist invaders. The film will consist of eight episodes, duration of each is 45–50 minutes.

The deadline for applications is March 5, 2025, and the project is expected to be completed by November 19.

The series will be produced by the winner of the tender.