Film lessons on bullying and environment created for teenagers in Kyrgyzstan

Alternativa, in partnership with IDEA Central Asia and Teach for Kyrgyzstan, are launching Film Talks, a new educational initiative for schoolchildren in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The project’s creators announced.

Teenagers will be offered film lessons designed to develop critical thinking, empathy, and spark interest in social issues and community engagement.

The project invites all interested teachers to participate and provides them with the necessary materials and support free of charge. The pilot phase of Film Talks has begun: the first teachers have been trained and have begun holding film lessons in their classrooms.

The project is expected to reach at least 1,000 teenagers in both countries by 2026.

About Film Talks

Film Talks are designed for teenagers aged 14-18, including students from socially vulnerable groups. Each educational module includes a short film and assignments related to the topic.

The lesson focuses on social and ethical issues important to adolescents: bullying, gender inequality, environmental issues, separation from family, and intergenerational dialogue.

The project’s goal is to create a space for safe and respectful discussion, where adolescents can reflect, express themselves, and learn to see different perspectives.

The first series of lessons is based on short fiction and animated films created by teenagers from Central Asia—participants of the Alternativa Teen Lab film labs in Tashkent and Bishkek, led by screenwriter and director Lena Vanina and director Kirill Kulagin (The Moon Shows the Way, Tomorrow Will Snow, Next Stop), as well as students of Dante Rustav, director, curator of the Alternativa Teen Lab, and program director of the Tashkent International Animation Festival TIAF (Voices of the Mountains, Moments, Because I’m a Girl).

Teacher support

The project is open to teachers from schools, lyceums, and colleges in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan interested in modern teaching formats. They receive toolkits—sets of materials for preparing and delivering lessons, including a lesson plan, detailed instructions, handouts, and homework cards. A variety of assignments—individual, group, discussion, reflective, and creative—helps engage students.

In September, Alternativa and IDEA Central Asia held an open call for teachers and received 89 applications (60 from Kyrgyzstan and 29 from Kazakhstan) from large cities, district centers, and villages. Most of the applicants were humanities teachers.

Following the open call, in early November, teachers from 40 schools in both countries completed two-day trainings in Almaty and Bishkek. By the end of the year, they will pilot the lessons, and the project team will collect feedback to refine the program.