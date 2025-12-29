Kyrgyzstan may temporarily ban export of mineral fertilizers

A draft resolution by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan introducing a temporary ban on the export of mineral fertilizers beyond the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has been submitted for public discussion.

The document proposes imposing a six-month temporary ban on the export of mineral fertilizers from Kyrgyzstan outside the EAEU customs territory. The restriction is planned to take effect five days after the resolution enters into force. The ban will not apply to international transit or to humanitarian aid provided by the Cabinet of Ministers.

It is also specified that the restriction will not affect the return export of mineral fertilizers if, during export, they are found not to meet quality requirements.

According to the draft, within three days of the document’s entry into force, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce must notify the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission of the introduction of the temporary restrictions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with informing the CIS Executive Committee.

Oversight of measures to prevent the illegal export of mineral fertilizers is proposed to be assigned to the State Customs Service and the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

At the same time, the draft resolution proposes to repeal a previous decision under which a similar temporary ban had already been introduced.