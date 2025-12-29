Aiperi Medet kyzy named Kyrgyzstan’s best female athlete of 2025

Aiperi Medet kyzy has been named Kyrgyzstan’s best female athlete of 2025 by the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports. The announcement was made during the Olympic Ball that took place in Bishkek.

Aiperi Medet kyzy was recognized as the top female athlete in Olympic sports. She was the only Kyrgyz athlete to finish the year as the world No. 1 in the United World Wrestling (UWW) rankings.

In 2025, she competed at five tournaments and won five medals. The athlete claimed gold at the Asian Championships in Jordan and the Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia. She won silver at the World Championships in Serbia and at a ranking tournament in Albania, and won bronze at an international tournament in Hungary.

Other nominees in the category included Meerim Zhumanazarova and Gulnur Tashtanbekova (freestyle wrestling), Ainuskа Kalil kyzy (athletics), and Angelina Blindul (triathlon).

The best male athlete of the year award was presented to boxer Omar Livaza.