Demolition in Kok-Zhar residential area: Activist Beknazar Aitaliev sentenced

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek delivered a verdict against activist Beknazar Aitaliev, the court reported.

According to the ruling, Aitaliev was found guilty of calling for mass unrest and sentenced to four years in prison, with the term replaced by three years of probation supervision.

The activist was charged with calls for active disobedience to the lawful demands of government representatives and for mass riots.

On August 5, the demolition of fences and business facilities began in contour No. 172 of Kok-Zhar residential area in Bishkek, located near the intersection of Akhunbaev and Dostoevsky streets.

On August 7, during a press conference, residents of contour No. 172, including Beknazar Aitaliev, appealed to President Sadyr Japarov and SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev to suspend what they described as the chaotic demolition of individual residential buildings covered by the land amnesty.

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted that the new residential area includes 209 completed houses and 85 built foundations, 78 unfinished structures and 13 business facilities, including service stations, workshops and shops. He called on residents who had built their homes illegally to restore the land to its original condition.
