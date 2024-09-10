11:22
Activist Alga Kylychev taken to intensive care unit in serious condition

Activist Alga Kylychev was taken to intensive care unit in serious condition, human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova posted on Facebook.

«Friends! Alga Kylychev was taken to intensive care unit in extremely serious condition. Wish him a speedy recovery,» Abdirasulova posted.

She added in another post that Kylychev was hospitalized in the neurology department of the National Hospital.

Earlier, the Alamedin District Court of Chui region sentenced Kylychev to 10 years in prison.

On August 7, 2019, special forces of the State Committee for National Security attempted to storm the residence of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. The next day, the joint forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security carried out another special operation to detain the owner of the residence. The security forces managed to take Almazbek Atambayev out of Koi-Tash. Supporters began throwing stones at the security forces, setting tires and garbage on fire. At least 136 people were injured, one special forces soldier died from a gunshot wound over two days of clashes.
