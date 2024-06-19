Case of Ondurush Toktonasyrov: Court fines activist 100,000 soms

The Pervomaisky District Court rendered a verdict against Ondurush Toktonasyrov today, June 19. The court’s spokesman told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the activist was fined 100,000 soms.

Ondurush Toktonasyrov was charged with inciting racial, ethnic, national, religious interregional hostility (discord). As the activist himself explained, all this was due to his post on Facebook. The prosecutor asked for three years in prison for Toktonasyrov.

Recall, unknown people put in a car and drove away the activist Ondurush Toktonasyrov on May 30. Relatives and human rights activists could not find out where he was for more than an hour. It turned out later that the police officers had taken him for questioning within the framework of the initiated criminal case.